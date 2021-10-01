Orlando teen shares message of hope after becoming first transgender homecoming queen

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Sept. 27, Evan Bialosuknia was crowned homecoming queen at Olympia High School, making history as Orlando’s first transgender teen to be recognized with that honor.

“It didn’t feel real. That’s the best way I can put it. It was so happy, but I was like, is this reality?” said Evan Bialosuknia, of that special night.

“To be so confident and so brave at 17 years old, it makes my husband and I really, really proud,” said Marnie Bialosuknia, Evan’s mom. “The support, the positive comments, you know, are far outweighing the negative and it’s just been a really wonderful experience.”

Evan Bialosuknia, as a child, poses with her family.

It’s a life-changing experience for the 17-year-old, who in June came out to her parents as transgender, but Evan’s mom tells News 6 they weren’t surprised. Before that, Evan said that as a boy he was gay.

“I think that was kind of like an easier transition for Evan to start by saying I’m gay because then Evan could, you know, be a little bit more feminine,” Marnie Bialosuknia said. “We weren’t surprised when Evan told us because... Evan at the age of two and half told us, you know I wanna be a girl.”

Marnie said the transition will be a long process and their family will be with her every step of the way with unconditional support and love.

Evan Bialosuknia poses with her family.

“It is difficult and you know there is a lot of mental health amongst the LGBTQ, especially transgender, and I think that as a parent you have to recognize that and you have to recognize you have to be an advocate for your child,” Marnie Bialosuknia said.

The family said they don’t expect their story to change the minds of those who may not see eye to eye, but it could offer hope to others.

“For the younger kids that are out there that are younger than Evan (who) may be going through this and are having those really difficult dark times, to say, wow you know what...there’s a light at the end. You can be whoever you want to be,” Marnie Bialosuknia said.

Evan Bialosuknia poses with her 2021 homecoming court sash.

As for Evan, she hopes to inspire and educate those around her.

“Especially for those kids out there... doesn’t mean you’re any lower or any like different from anyone else. You’re not weird or a loser cause that’s what a lot of kids feel. They feel like they’re not wanted and loved when you are. And you’re all beautiful,” Evan Bialosuknia said.