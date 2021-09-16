Bartow High School student charged after bathroom vandalized in ‘devious licks’ TikTok challenge

A 15-year-old Bartow High School student was charged after a bathroom was vandalized in a “devious licks” TikTok challenge, according to the police department.

The Bartow Police Department said two soap dispensers were removed from the wall in a bathroom at the high school.

Officers said they were aware of the “devious licks” trend on social media.

The trend involves TikTok users filming themselves damaging or stealing school property.

Police said once they found the boy involved in the challenge he was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and theft.

Officers said the boy told investigators he damaged the bathroom to look “cool” and to take part in the latest trend.

Investigators said they also saw a video of him with the stolen soap dispenser.

“While at school, learning is cool; stealing and damaging is not. Hopefully, this young man learned a valuable lesson today that committing a crime is not cool.” Interim Chief Bryan Dorman said in a news release.

The latest trend is also a problem in Seminole County Public Schools, district leaders said bathrooms in the middle and high schools have been damaged due to students participating in the TikTok challenge.