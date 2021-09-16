Multiple students arrested after large fight at Seminole High School, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. – Multiple arrests were made following a large fight at a high school in Seminole County, according to officials.

Sanford police and fire officials confirmed the arrests Thursday after the Seminole County School District said a brawl broke out involving female students at Seminole High School.

District officials said six students were arrested after the fight and that each student will also be disciplined according to the Seminole County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct. Sanford police could not immediately confirm the number of arrests or the charges.

“(The) school will be sharing with students that there’s zero tolerance for these kind of incidents on our campus,” a district spokesman said.

Seminole High’s Principal sent the following message to families Thursday morning:

“Good morning SHS parents,

I am writing you to inform you of an incident that occurred this morning on our Main Campus. I regret to share that some of our students engaged in a brawl that created an unsafe environment for our students and my faculty and staff. It took my administrative team, teachers, and law enforcement officers to break up the melee. Several students conducted themselves in a manner that can only be described as ungovernable. All parties who participated in the brawl were arrested at my request.

I will not tolerate such behavior on this great campus. Exacerbating the matter was a crowd of students who encircled the incident. For their safety, it is imperative that students take themselves away from such incidents, not engage closer to them. I fully expect this incident to be on social media. I am grateful to my team members and Sanford Police for their quick intervention.

I am sorry to share this unfortunate news, but I wanted to ensure you heard it directly from me,” Dr. Jordan Rodriguez said.

No other details were immediately available.

