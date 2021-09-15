St. Cloud school dean admits to having sex with student, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A St. Cloud school administrator is accused of having sex with a student and sending explicit photos to her, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

The department said Andre Ricardo Williams, who is a dean at St. Cloud Preparatory Academy, was arrested on charges of sexual conduct with a student.

Police said Williams admitted to having sex with the 18-year-old student twice over the last two weeks. He is also accused of sending photos of his genitals to the student.

According to the academy’s Facebook, Williams’ employment has been terminated.

Williams is facing two charges of soliciting and engaging in lewd contact with a student as an authority figure.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond in the Osceola County Jail.