Father, toddler killed in fiery crash in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver and his 2-year-old daughter were killed Thursday in an Osceola County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of Kissimmee Bay Boulevard and Fortune Road.

According to the report, the 38-year-old man was traveling west on Kissimmee Bay Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, troopers say.

The driver and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.