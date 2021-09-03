Cloudy icon
Father, toddler killed in fiery crash in Osceola County, troopers say

Crash happened at Kissimmee Bay Boulevard, Fortune Road

Samantha Dunne, Assignment Editor

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver and his 2-year-old daughter were killed Thursday in an Osceola County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of Kissimmee Bay Boulevard and Fortune Road.

According to the report, the 38-year-old man was traveling west on Kissimmee Bay Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, troopers say.

The driver and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

