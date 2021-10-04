Partly Cloudy icon
Ocala Police Department ask for help in finding missing teen

Timarius Mickens, 16, declared missing, endangered.

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Contributed by Ocala Police Department (ClickOrlando.com)

OCALA Fla. – Ocala police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Police sent out a tweet on Monday, asking residents to keep a lookout for 16-year-old Timarius Mickens.

Mickens needs medication for his well-being and is considered in danger without it, according to police.

He is described as five feet, 10 inches tall, with short black hair and a muscular build.

Police believe he might be near the Lauren Parks Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at (352) 369-7000.

