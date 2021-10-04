Ocala Police Department ask for help in finding missing teen

OCALA Fla. – Ocala police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Police sent out a tweet on Monday, asking residents to keep a lookout for 16-year-old Timarius Mickens.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring rain to Fla. | Casey DeSantis, First Lady of Florida, diagnosed with breast cancer | Become a News 6 Insider]

Mickens needs medication for his well-being and is considered in danger without it, according to police.

He is described as five feet, 10 inches tall, with short black hair and a muscular build.

Ad

MISSING & ENDANGERED: Timarius Mickens, 16, is 5'10", has a muscular build, and has short black hair. He needs medication for his well-being. He could be with a friend near Laurel Park Apartments. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call OPD at 352-369-7000. pic.twitter.com/S9OlNQ3qHf — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) October 4, 2021

Police believe he might be near the Lauren Parks Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at (352) 369-7000.