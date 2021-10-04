UCF vs. East Carolina University: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UCF quarterback Mikey Keene throws a pass against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Navy won 34-30. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida will look to get the team’s first conference win of the season as the Knights host the East Carolina Pirates at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN+

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 10-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 68

UCF is looking to bounce back after the team lost in a 34-30 upset to Navy over the weekend.

The Knights have lost two straight games while ECU is on a three-game winning streak.

Mikey Keene will be making his second start with the Knights, the freshman will continue to be the starter until Dillon Gabriel returns from his injury.

Keene was 16/26 for 178 yards with two touchdown throws and an interception in the loss against Navy.

Brandon Johnson was Keene’s favorite target in the freshman’s first start.

Johnson had four receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

The player to watch out for on East Carolina is freshman running back Keaton Mitchell.

The 5-foot-9 181-pound running back has rushed for 432 yards and four touchdowns in the ECU’s last three games.

Mitchell had 222 rushing yards on 15 attempts in the Pirates’ win against Tulane.