Summer travel rebound continues at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer travel made an impressive rebound in Central Florida this past August.

More than 3.5 million travelers came through the Orlando International Airport. This is a 210% increase from last year, according to a release from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Compared to numbers before the pandemic, traffic decreased by 15%.

Domestic travel increased by 196.73% in August, and international travel increased by 1,300% in the last year.