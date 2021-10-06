New Victim Service Center opens in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. – A new partnership is happening in Seminole County to help better serve victims of sexual assault, violent crime and traumatic circumstances.

The Victim Service Center (VSC) and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) on Wednesday announced the opening of a satellite office where clients can receive crisis intervention, therapy and other support services in a safe and confidential setting.

The new center is located at the FDOH facility at 400 W. Airport Blvd. in Sanford.

Sarah Wright, director of nursing in Seminole County, said the new office will provide post-traumatic care that victims need.

“Having these guys now here is paramount,” Wright said. “Having these critical resources under one roof provides a safety net for our victims of sexual abuse.”

As the only certified rape crisis center serving Seminole County, the location is designed to expand access to those in need.

“We’re able to take our services and put them closer to the citizens who live in Seminole County,” VSC Executive Director Lui Damiani said. “We provide one-on-one crisis intervention, therapy, any kind of victim support.”

Last year, VSC helped more than 5,200 clients across Central Florida. With the new collaboration, the organization intends to make services even more accessible to the community.

“It’s really a good network, and you combine that with the access to virtual services, and really there’s no one that should be left out,” Damiani said.

Anyone in need of help can reach free and confidential crisis intervention and therapy by visiting victimservicecenter.org. Counselors are also available through a 24-hour helpline at 407-500-HEAL (4325).