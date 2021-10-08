Here’s when to ship your 2021 Christmas gifts

Not everyone is as skilled as Santa when it comes to delivering holiday gifts.

The U.S. Postal Service released a list of recommended shipping deadlines for all of us non-North Pole residents who can’t distribute presents in a single night.

[TRENDING: Top 5 hottest ZIP codes future Orlando homeowners are looking at | Here’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to its website, USPS suggests shipping retail ground mail by Dec. 15, first-class mail by Dec. 17, priority mail by Dec. 18 and priority mail express by Dec. 23 if you want your packages to arrive by Christmas.

Ad

These recommendations apply if you are shipping mail from and to anywhere in the U.S., except Alaska and Hawaii.

For more information on their other holiday shipping guidelines, visit their website or call 1-800-ASK-USPS.