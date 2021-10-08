Cloudy icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Here’s when to ship your 2021 Christmas gifts

USPS released their recommended holiday shipping deadlines

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Christmas, Holidays, Local
Photo does not have a caption

Not everyone is as skilled as Santa when it comes to delivering holiday gifts.

The U.S. Postal Service released a list of recommended shipping deadlines for all of us non-North Pole residents who can’t distribute presents in a single night.

[TRENDING: Top 5 hottest ZIP codes future Orlando homeowners are looking at | Here’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to its website, USPS suggests shipping retail ground mail by Dec. 15, first-class mail by Dec. 17, priority mail by Dec. 18 and priority mail express by Dec. 23 if you want your packages to arrive by Christmas.

These recommendations apply if you are shipping mail from and to anywhere in the U.S., except Alaska and Hawaii.

For more information on their other holiday shipping guidelines, visit their website or call 1-800-ASK-USPS.

USPS recommended shipping dates. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email