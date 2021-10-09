Starliner test launch may take place in first half of 2022, NASA says

NASA and Boeing are looking to the first half of 2022 for the Starliner uncrewed test launch.

The capsule was scheduled to launch back in August.

The launch scheduled for August was delayed due to valve problems.

[TRENDING: Top 5 hottest ZIP codes future Orlando homeowners are looking at | Here’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

NASA said crews are investigating the issue and they are running additional tests.

This will be the second orbital flight test for Starliner.

Ad

The first test was in 2019 and was forced to end early because of a computer error.