Omni Healthcare offering COVID-19 vaccine across Brevard County pediatrics offices

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Omni Healthcare pediatrics facilities throughout Brevard County are now administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 and older, according to a news release.

The Pfizer vaccine, which was approved for children ages 12 and older by the Food and Drug Administration in May, will also be available at Melbourne’s walk-in vaccination clinic, located at 1344 S. Apollo Blvd.

Children are welcome to receive their vaccine when accompanied by a parent. A state-issued ID or insurance card is required. While appointments are not required, anyone interested can make one by calling 321-802-5515 or emailing a request, with your name and phone number, to COVID@OMNIhealthcare.com.

The following pediatrics offices will also be accepting appointments for parents wanting to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine for their child:

Ellen Altenburg, MD, 6300 N. Wickham Road, Suite 132B Melbourne, FL 32940 | 321-425-6900

Sandra Pizarro-Lopez, MD 2501 W. New Haven Ave., 2nd Floor Melbourne, FL 32904 | 321-725-1999

Lizabeth Saint-Hilaire, MD 6100 Minton Road NW, Suite 202 Palm Bay, FL 32907 | 321-308-0601

For more information on the Pfizer vaccine for children, click here.

