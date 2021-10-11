Raccoon near Geneva tests positive for rabies, Seminole County health officials say

This is not the rabid raccoon in question, rather a generic picture of a raccoon.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County released a rabies alert for neighborhoods in Geneva.

The alert was issued after a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the area surrounding Harts Lake and Lake Geneva.

Residents bordering the area, to the north by Maxwell Court, to the east by Winona Drive, to the south by Cemetery Road, and to the west by Bennett Trail should avoid contact with wildlife.

According to a press release from Florida Health, contact with animals including stray dogs and cats, raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks, should be avoided.

Florida Health is telling residents that:

Pets should have updated rabies shots.

Outside garbage should be secured to avoid attracting animals.

Don’t leave pet food outside.

Avoid contact with wildlife.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound, seek medical attention and report the incident to Seminole County Animal Services

The virus is spread through saliva, and infection can come from a bite wound, scratch or exposure to the eyes, nose or mouth.

The rabies alert will last for 60 days. Call Seminole County Animal Services with questions or concerns at 407-665-5201.