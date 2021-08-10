2 dogs kill bat with rabies in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Another case of rabies has been reported in Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday the case was confirmed after testing was done on a bat killed by two dogs that belonged to a family on Lake Drive, in the Waverly area.

After the dogs killed the bat in the yard, the dogs’ owner contacted animal control. Officers came to collect the bat carcass and sent it to the state laboratory for testing.

The results came back earlier this week confirming the bat was infected with rabies.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two male boxers that killed the bat are vaccinated against rabies but will remain in quarantine inside their home for 45 days out of an abundance of caution.

An animal with rabies could infect other animals that do not have the rabies vaccine, including domestic pets. If a pet is bitten by a wild animal it should be taken to a veterinary immediately and the county Animal Services department should also be notified.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a wild animal should seek medical attention immediately and report the injury to their local health department. Treatment started soon after exposure will help protect a person from a nervous system disease that can be fatal.

For more information on rabies in Florida, including tips to prevent rabies, click or tap here.

This marks Polk County’s third case of rabies this year, according to deputies. The previous two cases involved a raccoon and a fox.