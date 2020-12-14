Cat tests positive for rabies in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A rabies alert will remain in effect for the next two months after a cat tested positive for the deadly virus in Titusville on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The alert is active for the next 60 days in the following areas:

Garden Street to the north

Interstate 95 to the east

South Lake to the west

South Carpenter/Champion Road to the south

Residents should be aware that rabies is active in the local wildlife population and should take precautions.

Health officials provided the following advice to keep people and pets safe:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and promptly report the incident to your county’s animal services department.

Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.

Visit the Department of Health’s website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for more information about rabies.