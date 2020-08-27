Bat tests positive for rabies in Micanopy

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Health, a bat in Micanopy has tested positive for rabies.

“People who live or work in the area should maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in the area,” officials said

In a report, the FDOH said residents should follow these precautions:

Avoid all contact with wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Never handle unfamiliar animals (wild or domestic), even if they appear friendly.

Do not feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or trash.

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep pets under direct supervision so they do not come into contact with wild animals.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might encounter people and pets.

“An animal with rabies could infect other animals that have not received a rabies vaccination,” the department of health explained. “Domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated, while rabies is always a danger in wild animal populations."

Rabies can affect the nervous system of its host. The disease can be fatal to humans and warm-blooded animals.

“If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to your county health department,” officials warn. “If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek immediate veterinary assistance for the animal, and contact your county’s Animal Services department.”