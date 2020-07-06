Rabies alert issued for Orange County region after cat tests positive for disease, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health Orange County issued a rabies alert for the region near Hendry Drive and Okaloosa Avenue Monday, according to a news release.

Officials said the alert will remain in place for 60 days or until further notice.

“The alert is in response to a cat that tested positive for the disease. The identified cat may have infected other animals in the area,” officials said in a news release. “Contact with feral cats, stray dogs and all wildlife particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes should be avoided.”

Health officials said that anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a cat in the rabies alert area should seek medical attention immediately and contact Orange County Animal Services at (407) 254-9150.

The FDOH issued the following guidelines and advice pertaining to the rabies alert:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and promptly report the incident to Orange County Animal Services (407) 254-9150.

Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.

For general questions pertaining to animals, contact Orange County Animal Services (407) 254-9150.

For more information on rabies, you can visit the DOH website by clicking here or at the CDC website by following this link.