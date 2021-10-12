116,000 Orange County residents have skipped their second COVID vaccine dose

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, health officials in Orange County urged people overdue for their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, to get the shot.

New data released by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County showed the county was behind the state vaccine average.

“That second dose is important to complete your series and then wait about six months to get your booster,” Dr. Raul Pino with FDOH said.

Pino said there were about 116,000 residents who are overdue for a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Pino said this amount represents about 10% of residents.

According to data released by the Florida Department of Health, 72% of all state residents have been fully vaccinated. Pino said Orange County has 65% of all residents vaccinated, which is equal to the national average.

What is causing people to miss their second dose appointment? Each person is sure to have their individual reasoning, however, Wilberto Ramos said Monday he missed his second dose appointment because he was traveling for work.

“I had to go out of town for work, so I just got back to town, so I had to jump at the chance,” Ramos said.

Ramos went on to say that he didn’t get vaccinated earlier in the year by choice. He said working in entertainment production, he felt the pressure as more shows require vaccinated staff.

“We kind of we’re looking at not being able to work if wouldn’t get our shot. Figured if we got our shot, we are going to be working first before everyone else,” Ramos said.

Tony Aleguas said that he is a performer at EPCOT and received his Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday.

“I’m kind of just like take one for the team. It’s the company policy. It’s my field, everybody is doing it,” Aleguas said.

Pino added 52% of residents ages 12-17 have been fully vaccinated.