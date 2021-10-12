Brevard County schools to discuss changes to public comment format for board meetings

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County School Board is expected to discuss potential changes to the public comment format on Tuesday during a work session meeting.

The proposed changes were first discussed during a Sept. 21 meeting.

The discussion was prompted by a series of unruly and disruptive school board meetings in which law enforcement was forced to make at least two arrests during a meeting. Lengthy and disorderly public comments also prompted the discussion scheduled for Tuesday

On Sept. 28, Orange County Public Schools introduced changes to the public comment protocols in response to uncivil behavior.

The proposed rules would limit speaking times when more than 10 speakers are signed up to speak. It would also prevent attendees from raising signs, and designate non-agenda items until the end of the meeting.

The new policy could be voted on by Oct. 26 and would be in effect immediately if it is approved.