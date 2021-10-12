Florida gas prices at their highest since 2014

ORLANDO, Fla. – Angelica Rosado started her day pumping gas at the Wawa on John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road Tuesday.

Rosado spent about $25 dollars for her tank and said she’s paying way more now than before.

“It’s ridiculous for people who are still struggling with this pandemic you know. We need some help,” Rosado said.

According to the American Automobile Association, Florida gas prices have risen to their highest level in seven years.

Right now, the state average is $3.17, last month it was $3.00, and last year it was $2.16 a gallon.

The national average right now is $3.27 according to AAA.

AAA explained the recent jump at the pump is because the price of crude surged over the last week.

“The higher crude price raises the cost of producing gasoline. Unfortunately, it’s not clear when these prices will come back down,” Mark Jenkins spokesperson AAA said.

James Wright, who also pumped gas on Tuesday, remembers when gas prices were way cheaper but said the recent prices don’t really bother him since he keeps his truck at half a tank to save some cash.

“I remember when it was $1.25 or $1.30 but I guess that’s what they call progress, you know what I mean,” Wright said.