Verizon ushers in 10-digit dialing system for Florida callers

Verizon recently announced that 10-digit dialing in multiple states, including Florida, will be required to complete local calls starting Oct. 24.

In Florida, callers must dial the 321, 352, 561 or 941 area codes that correspond with their location before punching in their 7-digit telephone number, according to the release from Verizon.

The Federal Communications Commission said the new policy must be implemented so that a new 3-digit number, 988, can be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

The 988 number, intended for mental health crises and emergencies, will supplement the current Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), starting July 16, 2022.

Verizon ushered in the 10-digit dialing option on April 24, but users could still complete calls using only their 7-digit telephone numbers, the release continued.

By Oct. 24, all customers are required to use the 10-digit dialing system.

Customer area codes and telephone numbers will remain the same, as well as prices for services. Users can still dial 3-digit emergency numbers without the area code.