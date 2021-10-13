Neighbors spot coyote in Orlando’s Audubon Park

A resident near Lake Druid Park in Orlando said there have been several coyote sightings in the area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A resident near Lake Druid Park in Orlando said there have been several coyote sightings in the area.

Devon Webber said he created a group on the “Next Door” app for neighbors to discuss the sightings.

“My fear is maybe a child will get hurt,” Webber said. “A lot of people post different pictures, videos, we talk about different solutions on how to get the FWC to contact them.”

Resident Christine Patrick shared a surveillance video, showing a coyote close up to the camera as it made its way through the family’s yard.

On Sept. 21, another resident in Seminole County spoke to News 6 about their dog being attacked and killed by a coyote.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission shared a PDF with News 6, showing things people can do to protect themselves. FWC included making noise, not leaving out the trash and keeping small animals on their leash.

Webber said that he believes as many as ten coyotes live near the Lake Druid dog park and hopes the community and wildlife officials can come up with a solution.

“To just discuss possibilities on how to help the situation, not harm or hurt the situation,” Webber said.