Parent’s Choice baby cereal from Walmart recalled due to arsenic

Maple Island Inc. issues voluntary recall of three lots of Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal

Attention parents of infants, if you recently bought Parent’s Choice rice baby cereal from Walmart, listen up.

The manufacturer, Maple Island Incorporated, has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of its Parent’s Choice rice baby cereal.

The company says the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

The recall comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found high levels of naturally occurring arsenic during routine testing.

The lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8-ounce packages that were recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

The rice baby cereal was sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online.

No illnesses have been reported.

If you have the cereal, you can throw it out or return it to Walmart for a refund.

Walmart has pulled the product from store shelves.

You can find more information about the recall online at FDA.gov.