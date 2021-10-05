Partly Cloudy icon
Features

Snickers unveils cinnamon bun flavor

New candy bar will be available at Walmart for limited time

CNN Newsource

Tags: Food, Consumer, Snickers
Snickers unveils cinnamon bun flavor (CNN Newsource)

Cinnamon bun is the latest Snickers flavor from the Mars Wrigley company.

It will be available at Walmart for a limited time starting this month.

The treats are similar to the original Snickers, but the nougat in them has a cinnamon flavor.

Mars Wrigley says the treat is supposed to evoke the idea of fall.

Consumers can buy the candy bars as singles or in 24-count singles boxes.

Copyright 2021 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.