Coppertone recalls 5 sunscreens due to carcinogen

Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of the carcinogen benzene.

They include Pure & Simple SPF50, travel-size Sport Spray and Sport Mineral.

[TRENDING: FBI assisting in Miya Marcano case | Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Benzene, a human carcinogen, can result in an increased risk of cancers depending on the level and extent of exposure, the Food and Drug Administration says.

Ad

The FDA says the products were manufactured between January and June of this year.

The 12 lots of the spray products impacted include the following sunscreens.

Coppertone sunscreens recalled. (Food and Drug Administration)

Coppertone officials say the company has not received any reports of “adverse advents related to this recall.”

Information of the specific items in the recall is online here. Consumers can call Coppertone with questions at 1-888-921-1537.