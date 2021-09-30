McRib returns to McDonald’s menu this fall

Fans of McDonald’s McRib rejoice!

The popular barbecue sandwich is returning to the menu.

The fast-food giant announced Thursday the sandwich would be back in restaurants nationwide in November.

In case you do not know what it is, the McRib is a barbecue sauce-covered boneless pork patty served with onions and pickles inside of a hoagie-style bun.

It first debuted in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1981.

McDonald’s says it has received thousands of emails from customers about how much they love the McRib.

The sandwich is only being offered for a limited time at participating locations starting on Nov. 1.