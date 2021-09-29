Clear icon
Gotta catch ‘em all: Rare Pokémon Oreo cookies selling for thousands

Pokémon Oreos feature various characters embellished into chocolate

How much would you pay for an Oreo cookie?

For some Pokémon fans, the answer could be thousands of dollars. It’s all because some of the Oreos feature a rare Pokémon.

The collaboration with Pokémon debuted earlier this month.

The Pokémon Oreos feature various Pokémon embellished into the chocolate. But some feature the Mew, a psychic mythical Pokémon, which is almost akin to a unicorn.

And now, those Oreos are fetching a hefty price tag on eBay.

One seller is asking for as much as $10,000 for the rare cookie.

But the frenzy isn’t just over the Mew cookies. Some people are re-selling entire packs of Pokémon Oreos.

Copyright 2021 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.