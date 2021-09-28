Sweet news: Krispy Kreme debuts cinnamon rolls

Partly Cloudy icon
Krispy Kreme is spicing up its offerings with cinnamon.

The doughnut shop is adding cinnamon rolls to its menu.

Fans of the sticky buns can get them prepared the traditional way, glazed with the same liquid sugar the restaurant’s original doughnuts are known for.

They are also available topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch breakfast cereal.

Neither option will be around forever. Krispy Kreme is only selling its cinnamon rolls for a limited time.

And check before you make a sweet treat run as they are only available at participating locations.

