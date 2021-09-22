Chipotle adds smoked brisket to menu

Chipotle is adding smoked brisket to its menu.

Tuesday, the company announced smoked brisket will be available, for a limited time, at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

Chipotle says its beef is seasoned with Mexican spices and has a sauce made from smoky chili peppers.

The chain says brisket has been a frequent request from customers and its culinary team has been working on a recipe for the past two years.

You will be able to get Chipotle’s new brisket at restaurants starting Sept. 23.