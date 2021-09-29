Bye-bye green apple: Skittles bringing back lime flavor after 8 years

Tasting the rainbow is about to taste a little more sour.

Skittles says it’s bringing back the lime flavor to its colorful candy mix.

Lime was the original green skittles, until it was replaced with green apple in 2013.

However, the company says many fans have been pushing for lime’s return.

So, starting next month, lime will be back in and green apple is out.

The flavor will be featured in both Skittles’ original and sour packs.