F-22 Raptor Demo Team joins Orlando Air and Space Show performer lineup

The F-22 Raptor is the fastest and most maneuverable fighter jet in the world today. The F-22 Raptor Demo Team has been added to this weekend’s Orlando Air & Space Show performer lineup.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Air and Space Show is returning to Orlando this weekend with the addition of the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, according to a press release.

“The F-22 Raptor is the fastest and most maneuverable fighter jet in the world today,” Public Relations Director Chris Dirato said. “Combined with its sleek aerodynamic design, this allows the F-22 to “Supercruise” at 1.5 times the speed of sound without using fuel consuming afterburner.”

Dirato also said the F-22 is capable of making sharp, sudden turns that displace and compress air into vapor, making it so the Raptor creates its own “weather system with massive clouds that engulf the jet.”

The F-22 Raptor Demo Team will be headed by Major Joshua Gunderson, who is the commander and pilot, Dirato said.

The show is scheduled for Oct. 16 to 17 at Orlando Sanford International Airport and will also include some crowd favorites, such as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and F-18 Rhino Demo Team.

Locals and visitors ready to purchase tickets to see the action or who want more information can visit the show’s website.