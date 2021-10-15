Teen caught with loaded handgun in school parking lot during Titusville football game, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A teenager was caught with a loaded handgun in the parking lot of Astronaut High School in Titusville during a junior varsity football game on Thursday, according to police.

Police said officers received a tip a student may have a handgun and attempted to arrest the 17-year-old.

The teen ran from officers toward a football field where a game was in progress, according to police.

Investigators said a school resource officer used a Taser to stop the teen near the entrance of the field.

The Astronaut High School student was in possession of a loaded handgun, according to investigators.

“This is exactly why our department is so committed to have highly trained SRO’s at every school and at football games,” Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said in a statement.

The teen was charged with possession of a gun and two counts of resisting an officer.