Man dies after losing control of motorcycle due to tire blowout, Holly Hill police say

Officials identified man as Kenneth Stoll

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Holly Hill, Traffic
Police siren (Generic photo)

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A man lost control of his motorcycle in Holly Hill after his back tire blew out, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

Police said the man, identified as Kenneth Stoll, was traveling south on Ridgewood Avenue Friday night when the tire “went down.” Stoll is from Ohio, according to the department.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police said he was taken to the hospital with “very little external injuries.”

The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

