Orlando Science Center offering COVID-19 booster shots, ticket for next visit

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center is offering COVID-19 booster shots to those who are eligible during an event Saturday.

Healthcare workers from the Florida Department of Health will be administering booster shots through 5 p.m. They will also be administering first or second doses of the vaccine.

Event organizers said Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for booster shots for people 65 and older. People 18 and older are also eligible for the booster shot if they work in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or work in high-risk settings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to offering vaccines, the center will be hosting presentations on how the COVID-19 vaccine works.

Anyone who receives a dose will be given a complimentary ticket for the Orlando Science Center that can be used later Saturday or during another visit.