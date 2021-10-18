‘Bravery:’ Video shows Flagler deputy rescuing 3-year-old boy from house fire

PALM COAST, Fla. – A Flagler County sheriff’s deputy rescued a 3-year-old boy Sunday from a house fire in Palm Coast.

The fire broke out at a home in the W section of Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson arrived at the scene and met with a neighbor who advised that the fire started in the kitchen and he had not seen the three people who live in the home.

Dawson saw flames on the stove and they were spreading to the cabinets as thick, black smoke filled the home, sheriff’s officials said.

Dawson yelled to anyone who may have been in the home but no one responded.

As Dawson walked to the front of the home, however, he observed the bathroom light on and made more announcements through the front door, but still did not get a response, officials said.

Dawson then walked around the back of the house and entered the patio through an unlocked screened door, where he spotted movement in the bed of the master bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dawson then found the little boy hiding under blankets, officials said. Dawson rescued the child and carried him out of the home, officials said.

The toddler received medical attention and was cleared at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies said the boy’s father went to pick up dinner and left the sleeping child home with an older sibling. Officials didn’t say where the older sibling was when the 3-year-old was being rescued.

“Without DFC Dawson immediately running toward danger, even without a safety respirator, this could have been a much different outcome,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This child was hiding in fear of the fire and smoke watching a cartoon on his phone when, thankfully, DFC Dawson’s training in emergency response allowed him to find this child and safely rescue him. This was a dangerous situation and we are very proud of DFC Dawson’s bravery and commitment to serving this community and saving a life.”

No one was injured.

The fire was believed to be accidental and possibly cooking-related, officials said.