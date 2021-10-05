Partly Cloudy icon
Preschoolers learn fire safety from Seminole County firefighters

Fire education program part of National Fire Prevention Week

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Preschoolers learn fire safety from Seminole County firefighters

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s National Fire Prevention Week and preschoolers from Lakeside United Methodist Church in Sanford are learning what to do in case of a fire.

On Tuesday, firefighters with the Seminole County Fire Department brought their interactive trailer to show students what it’s like to be in a home or building full of smoke.

“That’s why it’s important to have an escape plan, to have a plan of meeting area in the outside of the house so that everybody knows where you’re supposed to be joined and everyone gets out and stays out,” Fire Marshal Christina Diaz with Seminole County Fire Department said.

It’s not just about “stop, drop, and roll” it’s also about learning what a fire alarm sounds like and what to do next.

“A lot of times, children have never heard the sound of a smoke detector, so when they hear the sound, they tend to get afraid, they tend to want to hide,” Diaz said.

Students heard the sounds of “beep. beep, beep” then saw smoke from inside the trailer. Firefighters showed them just how to crawl out and get out.

They also learned a very important phone number to call for help, 911.

“Making them aware of the sound, what it sounds like and what to do when they hear it, is very important,” Diaz explained.

The National Fire Protection Association’s National Fire Protection Week is Oct. 3 - 9.

Ezzy Castro is a multimedia journalist on News 6's morning team who has a passion for telling the stories of the people in the Central Florida community. Ezzy worked at WFOR CBS4 in South Florida and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Being from Miami, Ezzy loves Cuban coffee and croquetas!

