Preschoolers learn fire safety from Seminole County firefighters

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s National Fire Prevention Week and preschoolers from Lakeside United Methodist Church in Sanford are learning what to do in case of a fire.

On Tuesday, firefighters with the Seminole County Fire Department brought their interactive trailer to show students what it’s like to be in a home or building full of smoke.

“That’s why it’s important to have an escape plan, to have a plan of meeting area in the outside of the house so that everybody knows where you’re supposed to be joined and everyone gets out and stays out,” Fire Marshal Christina Diaz with Seminole County Fire Department said.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave to bring rain to Florida | Should I get the flu shot and COVID vaccine? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

It’s not just about “stop, drop, and roll” it’s also about learning what a fire alarm sounds like and what to do next.

“A lot of times, children have never heard the sound of a smoke detector, so when they hear the sound, they tend to get afraid, they tend to want to hide,” Diaz said.

Students heard the sounds of “beep. beep, beep” then saw smoke from inside the trailer. Firefighters showed them just how to crawl out and get out.

They also learned a very important phone number to call for help, 911.

“Making them aware of the sound, what it sounds like and what to do when they hear it, is very important,” Diaz explained.

The National Fire Protection Association’s National Fire Protection Week is Oct. 3 - 9.