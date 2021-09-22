UPDATE: Pet Alliance building near total loss after suspected electrical fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – Seventeen cats were killed in the fire at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando on Conroy Road on Sept. 15, according to the latest news release from the shelter.

Pet Alliance said 45 cats and 26 dogs were rescued from the fire.

Officials said they are still waiting to hear a final determination on what caused the fire, but added it is suspected to be electrical.

The roof of the building has caved in, according to officials, and the building is a near-total loss.

Pet Alliance said more than 12,000 people and businesses have made donations after the fire.

“It’s incredible,” Spokesperson Cathy Rogers said last week. “We have received over $250,000 dollars in donations online just through our website since [Thursday] which is just, I mean I work in fundraising so that’s my department and I have never seen anything like that.”

Officials said it is likely they will use more off-site adoption locations. They also plan to build a new permanent facility.

Anyone interested in making donations to Pet Alliance can do so at this link.