Local News

Prominent attorney Hal Uhrig arrested in Osceola County

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to hold news conference Monday afternoon

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

File photo of Hal Uhrig (front).
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A prominent defense attorney was arrested Monday in Osceola County.

Hal Uhrig was arrested on a charge of solicitation to commit perjury.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office would not immediately confirm the arrest, but sheriff’s officials will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to “discuss the arrest of a defense attorney.”

