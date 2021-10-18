Prominent attorney Hal Uhrig arrested in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A prominent defense attorney was arrested Monday in Osceola County.

Hal Uhrig was arrested on a charge of solicitation to commit perjury.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office would not immediately confirm the arrest, but sheriff’s officials will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to “discuss the arrest of a defense attorney.”

