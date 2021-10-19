Daytona Beach police search for missing 58-year-old woman

Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department are searching for a missing 58-year-old woman.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department are searching for a missing 58-year-old woman.

Glynis Hart has not been seen since Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said she was last seen at her home on Cherry Street.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hart is asked to call Detective Joseph Roces at 386-671-5246.

