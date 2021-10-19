Partly Cloudy icon
81º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Daytona Beach police search for missing 58-year-old woman

She has not been seen since Monday afternoon

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Volusia County
Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department are searching for a missing 58-year-old woman.
Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department are searching for a missing 58-year-old woman. (WKMG)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department are searching for a missing 58-year-old woman.

Glynis Hart has not been seen since Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said she was last seen at her home on Cherry Street.

[TRENDING: 21 survive charter plane crash in Texas | Motorcyclist killed when struck by Florida Highway Patrol cruiser | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hart is asked to call Detective Joseph Roces at 386-671-5246.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email