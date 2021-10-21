The Villages Honor Flight returns from trip to Washington

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – The Villages Honor Flight landed at the Orlando Sanford International Airport after spending the day in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

The flight was originally scheduled for April 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The group left Florida earlier Wednesday morning for the day trip to the nation’s Capitol.

[TRENDING: WATCH LIVE: Suspected human remains found at Florida park during search for Brian Laundrie | Firefighters react to Orange County battalion chief termination | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The Honor Flight was made up of 65 veterans, including veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

A group of 65 guardians also went on the trip to escort each veteran.

The group visited several monuments and memorials before heading back home.

Bob Hays served in WWII and said he received the VIP treatment for his trip to Washington.

“This whole group is tremendous. I mean they did everything for you. I didn’t have to do a thing,” Hays said.

Tony Geraci served in the Vietnam War and said the visit brought back a lot of memories.

“It just brings back, you wonder these poor men who died. You say, war is hell,” Geraci said.

The National Honor Flight Organization said pre-pandemic, more than 22,000 veterans were flown to Washington, D.C., every year.