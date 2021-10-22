Former Florida porn star gets 10-year sentence for role in fatal shooting of a man found in shallow grave

A 24-year-old Florida former porn star was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 10 years in prison for her role in the shooting and killing of a man in July of 2020, court records show.

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Florida former porn star was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 10 years in prison for her role in the shooting and killing of a man in July of 2020, court records show.

Lauren Wambles, known also by her performer name, Aubrey Gold, pleaded no contest to an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm charge in the death of 51-year-old Raul Guillen, according to court records. Her sentence includes five years felony probation.

Guillen was reported missing on Jul. 4, 2020; his body was not found until Aug. 25, 2020, when police search and rescue dogs helped authorities locate his remains in a shallow grave at a remote location in Holmes Count, officials said at a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“This is a very complex case,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.

The case ensued an investigation that spanned two states, Georgia and Florida, and several law enforcement agencies, officials said.

Two other suspects were also arrested in connection to the case: William Shane Parker, 36, who was Wambles’ boyfriend at the time of the shooting, and Jeremy Odell Peters, 44. Guillen was last seen alive in Peters’ residence, where he was shot and killed, officials said.

Peters was sentenced in June and is now serving 20 years in prison for charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree tampering with a witness, court records show. Parker is the only one believed to be the actual shooter, as officials are trying him for homicide charges.

In the end, Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts said, it was “persistent investigation” and “looking outside the norm” that has helped authorities find suspects and solve the case. He said it was a collective effort with the public and other sources.

Ad

Wambles testified against Peters in court and will be testifying against Parker as well when his case goes to court, as part of her plea deal, according to WMBB-TV.

“In a nutshell, it all boils down to drugs and money,” Tate said.

Wambles has already time served for her sentence of one year, one month, and 29 days.