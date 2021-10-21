Orange County judge gives woman 5 years probation for 4-year-old’s hot car death

A woman pleaded guilty to neglect of a child after she was accused of leaving her boyfriend’s 4-year-old son in a SUV.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was sentenced in Orange County Thursday to five years of supervised probation in the death of her boyfriend’s 4-year-old son after she left him in a locked SUV in 2019.

Mariah Butler, who was a teacher at an Orange County School, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to neglect of a child, in exchange prosecutors dropped her charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child. Along with her five years of supervised probation, Butler cannot be employed by any school, daycare facility or any other job that involves children.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Logan Starling was found unresponsive on Sept. 27, 2019, in a locked SUV parked at Elite Preparatory Academy on West Oak Ridge Road. Investigators said Starling was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Butler, who taught at the school, said she had five children in her car and she thought they all got out as they walked into school, according to officials.

Records show that Butler thought Starling had possibly gotten back inside because he had a history of wandering off, but surveillance video showed that the boy never got out of the vehicle.

The other children couldn’t remember Starling getting out of the vehicle or being with them when they entered the school. When school let out at 2:30 p.m., another teacher asked Butler where Logan was, and Butler ran to the car and found him unconscious in his car seat, deputies said.