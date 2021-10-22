Orange County prepared to offer COVID-19 booster options at Barnett Park, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is prepared to offer three COVID-19 booster shot options at the Barnett Park vaccination site, according to county officials.

An expansion of eligibility for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster doses was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday. The agency also approved choosing a different company’s vaccine for the booster shot.

The county sent News 6 a statement from Orange County Health Services Director Dr. Yolanda Martinez, who said Orange County Health Services is “remaining nimble as we move forward in providing boosters to our community.”

“Our Health Services team has proactively ordered 2-3 months of vaccine supply and is standing by ready to provide all three, the J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” Martinez’s statement reads.

According to the Orange County website, Barnett Park is currently only offering booster shots of Pfizer, which started being offered earlier this month.

The CDC said people who received Pfizer or Moderna for their two-shot series are urged to get their booster shots starting six months past their last dose if they’re 65 or older, nursing home residents, or at least 50 and at increased risk of severe disease because of health problems. Boosters also were allowed, but not urged, for adults of any age at increased risk of infection because of health problems or their jobs or living conditions, including health care workers, teachers and people in jails or homeless shelters.

Moderna’s booster will come at half the dose of the original two shots.

For people who received the single-shot J&J vaccine, a COVID-19 booster is recommended for everyone at least two months after their vaccination because the J&J vaccine hasn’t proved as protective as the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer options.

Martinez said while Barnett Park can handle 1,500-2,000 vaccinations per day, Orange County Health Services “can quickly mobilize our other county run sites at the former Clarcona Elementary School and Econ Soccer Complex” if there is a high demand.

Barnett Park is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.