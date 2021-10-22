Partly Cloudy icon
Surprisingly not Florida: Police walk alligator on leash

Alligator found roaming neighborhood, police say

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

(Credit: Sunset Beach Police Department)
We see some strange things involving alligators in Florida, but this one did not happen in the Sunshine State.

Sunset Beach Police Department shared a photo of officers walking an alligator on a leash on its Facebook page.

On Friday, Oct. 15, officers said they were dispatched to a North Carolina neighborhood about a complaint of an alligator walking through a neighborhood, even attempting to enter the community pool area.

Police said when they arrived they found the 9-foot gator had broken through the porch lattice of the neighborhood’s reservation office.

While relocating the large alligator, police snapped a picture of it being walked on a long rope.

