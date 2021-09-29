CRAZY VIDEO: Florida man captures large alligator with trash can

They say there’s more than one way to skin a cat, and there seems to be a new way to capture an alligator.

[SEE VIRAL VIDEO BELOW]

Video shared on social media and viewed more than 3 million times as of Wednesday morning shows the alligator next to a house. A man wearing shorts, a T-shirt and socks with slides (Florida Man, is that you?) is then seen pushing an open trash can on its side toward the beast.

The gator backtracks and the man flips the lid, which bonks the alligator in the head, the video shows. The alligator then enters the large trash bin as it fights and flails.

The man then uprights the trash can and holds the lid down to ensure the gator doesn’t escape.

The video prompted Orange County to tweet about it, saying, “Reminder: Alligators are not recyclable in your blue lid cart. Please call the @MyFWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 for assistance.”

It’s not known where or when the incident took place.