GOAL! Large alligator gets caught in lacrosse net in Seminole County backyard

A gator manages to get out of a net in Seminole County.

LONGWOOD, Fla. – He shoots, but he doesn’t score!

A large alligator became entangled in a lacrosse net Wednesday in the backyard of a Seminole County home.

The Longwood homeowner said the gator was stuck in the net for about 45 minutes.

The homeowner captured video of the beast as it made its way out of the net and into nearby woods.

“God, he is huge,” the homeowner can be heard saying on the video.

The homeowner thinks the gator was interested in a dead snake that was also caught in the net (photo below), but the big boy didn’t get to enjoy the snake as a meal.

A large gator gets caught in a lacrosse net in a Seminole County yard.