Florida bicyclist attacked by 9-foot alligator, deputies say

STUART, Fla. – A bicyclist was attacked by a 9-foot alligator while on a trail at Halpatiokee Park in Stuart, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man was riding his bike around 11 a.m. when he lost control of his bike. He fell into a body of water about six feet down an embankment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Records show the female gator grabbed the man and severely injured him.

The bicyclist was able to get away from the gator and crawl away from the attack.

A bystander helped the victim and crews with the Martin County Fire Rescue, the county’s sheriff’s office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Teams were able to locate and trap the gator.

FWC is in charge of the investigation.

