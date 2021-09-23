Only in Florida: Police officer takes selfie with alligator stuck in storm drain

PALM BAY, Fla. – An alligator that became stuck in a storm drain “photobombed” a police officer’s selfie before it was rescued.

A Palm Bay police officer was dispatched earlier this week to a neighborhood where an alligator was stuck in a storm drain, according to a Facebook post.

[TRENDING: Video shows school bus running over man | School districts react to latest rule on quarantining | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The officer snapped a selfie before the gator was removed by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer.

Ad

Palm Bay police said the gator “probably found his way into the sewer drain and got himself stuck pretty good.”

Officials warn residents to never approach or feed an alligator and to report nuisance gators to FWC by calling 866-FWC-Gator.

According to the post, no animals were harmed in the making of the photo.

When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬) The theory is... Posted by Palm Bay Police Department on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.