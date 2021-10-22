What to know about Lake Helen mayoral race

Lake Helen needs a new mayor after Daisy Raisler, who’s held the position since 2017, decided to step down.

Cameron Lane and Vernon Burton are going head-to-head in a runoff election on Nov. 2 after the primary election on Aug. 17 didn’t produce a winner.

None of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote, with Lane securing 46.9% and Burton receiving 39.8%.

In an interview with the West Volusia Beacon, Lane said he has managed multimillion-dollar budgets and large staffs through his family-owned and operated businesses.

Lane said in the interview the issues most important to him are, “Restoring confidence in the city and her good name and reputation through transparency and hard work. Maintaining the city’s character by defending against high-density housing development.”

Lane was a city commissioner from 2008 to 2014, the Beacon said.

Burton told the Beacon he’s running for Lake Helen mayor because he thinks the city needs a team that can get the job done.

According to the interview, Beacon is for affordable housing and would “consider some annexation properties on the outskirts of Lake Helen that will allow us to put some sort of industrial businesses out there without interrupting our inner city.”

An important issue to Burton is having a standardized election so that there’s not an election cycle every year, the interview revealed.

Burton served as a city commissioner from 2008 to 2020, according to the Beacon.