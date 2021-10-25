Crew-3 to arrive at Kennedy Space Center ahead of NASA, SpaceX launch this weekend

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts (from left) Matthias Maurer, Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron pose for a portrait during preflight training at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The next crew of astronauts heading to the space station is set to arrive at Kennedy Space Center Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s launch.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 is expected to launch in a Crew Dragon spacecraft on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at 2:21 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. The launch, previously scheduled for Saturday, was delayed to allow more time for “spacecraft processing.”

Crew-3 astronauts — which includes NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kyala Barron and European Space Agency astronaut Mathias Maurer — are scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station early Monday, Nov. 1, approximately 22 hours after launch, according to NASA. The four astronauts will be on the ISS for a six-month mission.

This mission marks the first spaceflight for Chari, Barron and Maurer while this launch will be Marshburn’s third spaceflight.

The astronauts are scheduled for a “long-duration science mission aboard the orbiting laboratory, living and working as part of what is expected to be a seven-member crew,” according to NASA. The astronauts would have some overlap with the Crew-2 mission, according to NASA.

The Crew-2 team — NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet — are expected to return to Earth in early-to-mid November, the space agency said.

This will be the fifth crewed launch for the Crew Dragon capsule, but only the fourth for NASA.